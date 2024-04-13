YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

