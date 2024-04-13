YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 2,227,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

