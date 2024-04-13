YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,377,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $238.60. 217,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

