YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 1,295,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.