YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. 113,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.