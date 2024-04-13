YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.78. 986,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

