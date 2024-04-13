YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 3,155,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,077. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

