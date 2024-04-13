YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $618,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 862,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,226. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.