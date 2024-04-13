YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,009. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.