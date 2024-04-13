YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.57.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $15.62 on Friday, reaching $904.70. 665,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,050. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

