YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.33. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

