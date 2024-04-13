X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.93

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $23.98. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 4,164,047 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.