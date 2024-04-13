Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

