WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.84.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
