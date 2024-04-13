Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,313,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 121,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

