World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177.71 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $177.71 million and $3.91 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00019287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001070 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,308,106 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.