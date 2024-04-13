WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Shares Down 1%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 560,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 384,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. The company provides SmartPay, a digital asset payment processing platform. It also offers digital asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including advanced traders, institutions and corporate clients, and retail clients, as well as staking and corporate crypto services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.