WiSA Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, April 15th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

