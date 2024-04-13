Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.83.

NASDAQ WING opened at $365.15 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

