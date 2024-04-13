Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:WSR opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

