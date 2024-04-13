Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 3,833,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,833. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $54.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

