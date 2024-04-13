Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 53,128 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
