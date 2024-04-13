Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$3.58. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 73,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.16). Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.71 million. Analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1626202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

