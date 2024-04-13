Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.37.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

