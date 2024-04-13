Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.