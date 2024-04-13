Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

