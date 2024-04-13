WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,477,725 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,477,725 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 3.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,072,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,776. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.