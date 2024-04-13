WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,974 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $327.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

