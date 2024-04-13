WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,208 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $583,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.23.

NYSE:AJG traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.58. 896,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

