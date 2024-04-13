WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $16,272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 512,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,573. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $142,633.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

