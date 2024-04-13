WCM Investment Management LLC Has $387.49 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760,933 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of LPL Financial worth $387,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

LPLA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.12. The stock had a trading volume of 563,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

