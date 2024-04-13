WCM Investment Management LLC Has $33.93 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of BILL worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BILL by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,542,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,822. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

