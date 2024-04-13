WCM Investment Management LLC Has $29.18 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,991 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Hayward worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 962,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,962. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

