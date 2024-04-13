WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Floor & Decor worth $514,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,004. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

