WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,079.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,784 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 17,934,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,030. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

