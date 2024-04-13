WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $204,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,533. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

