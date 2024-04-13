WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,700,806 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,536,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.