WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,292,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.22. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

