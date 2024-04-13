WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 171,217 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 768,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

