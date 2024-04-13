WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,944 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,944 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $93,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WNS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,046 shares. WNS has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.