WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,717 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Lam Research worth $474,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $957.04. 989,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $940.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.58. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $482.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

