WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $255.49 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $255.49 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,163,277,414 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,424,136 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,163,139,919.1419673 with 3,432,286,641.7880774 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07516979 USD and is down -16.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $30,393,058.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

