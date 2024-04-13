Wanchain Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,864,035 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

