Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.