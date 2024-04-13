Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
