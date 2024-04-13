Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.99 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00007429 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $140.30 million and $11.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.14788616 USD and is down -17.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $14,240,696.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

