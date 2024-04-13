vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

