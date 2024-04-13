Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Volt Information Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $463,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

