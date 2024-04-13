Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 447,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $33.02. 31,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,168. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VPG

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.