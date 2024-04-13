Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72). Approximately 1,873,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,991,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.20 ($2.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.52).

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

