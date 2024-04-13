Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

VNOM stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

